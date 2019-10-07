ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - Dr. Andy Dykeman, local chiropractic physician, is also a top caliber artist.

Dykeman will display new paintings as part of the Punk Rock Art Show at 31art gallery at 3520 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis MO 63139, from 3 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Dykeman said there will be over 125 works on display – an eclectic group including outsider art, vintage inspired, macabre, pin up, vinyl, urban and contemporary art styles as well as acoustic music performed live by local musicians including Bruiser Queen, Daren Gratton, Rob Wagoner, Joe Thebeau as well as Alton’s own Doug Raffety (judge nothing, Pet Lover) and Todd Keith (Autumn Clock, 33 on the needle).

Artists include Jared Minnick, Andy Dykeman, Kerry Smith, Maxine Thirteen, Erik Thompson, Terry Hinkle, Chris Fisher and Cadence Hodes.

"Stop in to check out the new artwork, grab a cold beverage and listen to some live acoustic tunes," Dr. Dykeman said. "The event is free and open to the public.

Cash bar is by Liquid Spirits."

Gallery exhibition hours:

October 23rd through Saturday, November 16th (art only):

Wednesdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

