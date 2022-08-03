Local Author To Release Anthology Promoting Womens' Confidence While Supporting Charity

ALTON - Local publisher and author is releasing an anthology to promote confidence in women while supporting a local charity.

Stop Walking with Your Head Down is a collection of experiences of women overcoming insecurities. Different lives, different circumstances, different outcomes…as a collective, women have so many obstacles to overcome. The women in this anthology have cracked the code on how to reach within yourself and face each day head on.

Christian Cashelle, owner of Dynamic Image Publications, believes that this project will allow women the opportunity to engage in conversations about everyday insecurities such as being in male-dominated industries, singleness, motherhood, infertility, and loss of a child.

This anthology will be released on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and will be available in paperback and ebook format available through Amazon ($11.99 for paperback, $5.99 for ebook). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Be a Bridge NFP.

Be a Bridge NFP’s mission is to build relationships and bridge adolescent youth to opportunities that prepare them for successful futures. They provide programs that seek to mentor, empower, educate and love the youth in the community.

For more information, please visit dipublications.com or www.beabridgenfp.org.

