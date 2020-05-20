ALTON - As the top of her blog page reads, local author Ticia Metheney is a woman of many traits.

Coffee drinker. Arranger of words. Teller of tales. Writer and author.

Metheney is also one of a series of up-and-coming authors and writers in the area. She's self-published two books --- O-B*tch-uary, a tale of a woman's experiences and journeys while dealing with breast cancer, and Sin Full, a story written under the pen name Nella Warrent.

In the case of her first book, Metheney, who wrote the book under the name Ticia Rani, based the story upon the experiences of cancer patients, and her own experiences with two cancer scares.

"It was through connective experiences," Metheney said in an interview. "I have known several people who have survived bouts with cancer. I have experienced several forms through the battles my friends my friends have fought. I've had two scares myself, with breast and cervical cancer, and I've had surgery for both. I understand the fear and journey you go through and I have felt firsthand the trauma it can cause in a family.”

Although the story is fictional, Metheney was able to connect the real-life stories she collected and was able to write a story containing all the emotions and experiences of dealing with cancer and how family and friends learned to live, laugh and deal with their friends as they fight.

In the case of Sin Full, described by Metheney as an urban fantasy book about sin eaters, sin doers, and serial killers, the story, which is set in St. Louis, revolves around Grigori Dumah, a young man left orphaned inside a church who was taken and taught to be used to the benefit of others, mainly as a "sin eater," one who visits people in their final hours and helps release them from their deepest fears and secrets --- but for a price. It's especially dangerous during a time a serial killer is stalking the streets of the city where he lives. A girl named Eden sees him for who he truly is and has to make a decision whether to run from Grigori or embrace him and risk her own soul to be with him.

Metheney has noticed that in the case of her first book, her target audience has responded well to the story, and the second book has sold somewhat well, despite very unfortunate timing with its release.

"I've noticed with O-B*tch-urary, it's been women who've been reading the book, and that's indeed a women's audience since it's a breast cancer story," Metheney said. "With Sin Full, It's sold OK, but it hit at the start of the (COVID-19) pandemic, so it hasn't had a strong footing in the market, since I haven't had a chance to promote it."

Both books have been a part of Metheney's passion for writing, and it's something she's had since a very young age.

"I've been writing since I was a kid," Metheney said. "I've worked for a newspaper, I've written Lunch and Learns, where I've written about how to balance home and work life. I've been writing since I've been in middle school."

She's also had a very interesting life as well. Metheney is a United States Air Force veteran, the mom of two daughters, the host of a book discussion and critique group called Inkslingers and is a member of just about any and all area writer's group that you could think of.

The goal for Metheney's books? A most simple one.

"My goal, honestly, is to get my stories out there," Metheney said. "I donate books to libraries; I just want people to get out there and read."

To that end, both of her current stories are available on Amazon books, as well as other portals and bookstore websites, such as Barnes and Noble. They're both available in Kindle and hard copy versions. And with the current pandemic, Metheney does see a silver lining.

"What's going on now, with the pandemic, is that people are reading more," Metheney said. "It's wonderful. I am self-published and to get into bookstores is a battle but I’m trying. Keep watching. I have more stories to tell."

For more information about Metheney's books and to read her blog, please log onto her website, www.ticia-rani.com. Both books are also available on Amazon for purchase.

