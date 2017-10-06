EDWARDSVILLE - Local writer and teacher at Cassens Elementary School, Rob Nunn, recently released his new book “The Criminal Mastermind of Baker Street.”

“It’s a retelling of Sherlock Holmes,” Nunn said. “Except I changed Sherlock Holmes from solving the crimes, to a criminal mastermind.”

Nunn said he’s been a fan of Sherlock Holmes for a long time and in one particular story the police that Holmes is working with make a comment suggesting that Holmes would be a good criminal.

“There is a story where Holmes is helping the police breaking into a home to help solve the case,” Nunn said. “And they make the comment to Holmes ‘it's good thing you’re on our side.’ I’ve read that story a dozen times, and I just thought yeah what if?”

Once Nunn started doing a little research to see if he could find any books that took that spin on Holmes, he came up with nothing.

“There’s stories of Holmes in space,” Nunn said. “He’s worked with everyone from Cinderella to Indian Jones, but nothing where he is the criminal, so I took it and went with it.”

Nunn’s book has already gotten quite a bit of attention in the community. After signing copies at Afterwords Books a couple of weeks ago fans cleared the shelves.

“It was great,” Nunn said. “They ended up selling out of all their copies and the extras I brought with me.”

Nunn will be continuing to sign copies of his book throughout the month.

On Sunday, October 21, Nunn will be at The Book House in St. Louis, and for three weeks starting Sunday, October 15, Nunn will be out at the Sunday matinee performances of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” at the Insight Theatre Company.

“The Criminal Mastermind of Baker Street” can currently be purchased from Afterwords Books in Edwardsville and will be available from Amazon and Barnes and Noble starting November 23.

