MADISON, Wis. – Gerard Fischer, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Godfrey IL, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“At American Family Insurance, we understand our customers deserve an exceptional and consistently outstanding experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding experience and service that makes them clearly stand out among other insurance providers.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.



Fischer has been an agency owner for American Family since December 1995. He has 3 agency offices located Godfrey, Edwardsville and Quincy, IL.

About American Family Insurance

Madison, Wis. - based American Family Insurance is the nation's 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group and ranks No. 306 on the Fortune 500 list. The company sells American Family-brand products, including auto, homeowners, life, business and farm/ranch insurance, primarily through its exclusive agency owners in 19 states.

