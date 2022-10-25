GLEN CARBON - Kristen M. Jacobs, MD, aesthetic physician, best-selling author, and owner of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness wants to remind people that as the weather changes, your skincare routine should change too.

“It’s important to remember that your skin is always exposed to the environment, which means it's much more sensitive to changes in weather compared to the rest of our body,” said Dr. Jacobs. “Moisture in the air helps hydrate our skin, which is why our skin typically feels great in the summer. As the air becomes dryer, that can dehydrate your skin, making it more likely to show fine lines and wrinkles if we don’t add moisture to it.”

Dr. Jacobs said if your skin suddenly starts feeling tight and dry, that generally means it's time to adjust your skincare routine. She recommends adding a thicker moisturizer in the fall and winter months and try switching to a moisturizing cleanser. She also added that she recommends treatments such as chemical peels and laser treatments to reverse the sun damage.

“Chemical peels are a great way to refresh your skin and give it that healthy glow,” said Dr. Jacobs. “They work by removing the top dead layer or damaged layers of your skin which is very beneficial. We encourage our chemical peels all year round for maintenance.”

Dr. Jacobs also said that even though the summer pool days may be over, she recommends people continue using a mineral-based, physical sunscreen every day and remember to drink plenty of water to help their skin stay hydrated and healthy.

About Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness:

Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., International Best-Selling Author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, trainer and speaker. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics). To learn more, visit www.kristenjacobs.com.

