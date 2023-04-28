GLEN CARBON - More than 16 million Americans suffer annually from rosacea, a chronic skin condition. Local aesthetic physician, best-selling author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” and owner of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness, Kristen M. Jacobs, MD is educating people about the symptoms and treatments for this disease during April, Rosacea Awareness Month.

Some symptoms of rosacea include facial flushing or blushing, swollen bumps, a burning sensation, eye problems and skin thickening. This skin condition can impact anyone but it’s more common in middle-aged women. Although there is no cure, certain treatments can help reduce the signs and symptoms.

“Our patients living with rosacea often say it can be embarrassing and it doesn’t need to be,” said Dr. Jacobs. “If you are frustrated with over-the-counter products not working, we offer several laser treatments and products that can help minimize the appearance of rosacea. Confidence and beauty come from within and we want people to feel the best version of themselves when they look in the mirror.”

Dr. Jacobs recommends getting Laser Genesis, an effective, non-invasive treatment that works on the face, neck and body to help improve a variety of skin conditions, including rosacea. This FDA-approved treatment can help produce new collagen and will bring immediate results for the patient.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Many people can mistake rosacea for acne and therefore incorrectly treat it with acne products,” said Dr. Jacobs. “Patients with this condition need to use a physical sunscreen year-round. Physical sunscreen has only two active ingredients, Zinc Oxide and/or Titanium Dioxide. Sun exposure can increase persistent redness and make prominent blood vessels more visible. I also recommend our patients use All Calm by Colorescience, which is another excellent product for rosacea.”

Dr. Jacobs also recommends patients understand what can trigger their rosacea to better treat it. Some common triggers include spicy foods, alcohol, hot drinks and changes in temperatures. If you are interested in getting a laser treatment and learning more about rosacea symptoms, go to kristenjacobs.com.

About Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness:

Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., International Best-Selling Author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)”, Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, trainer and speaker. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics). To learn more, visit www.kristenjacobs.com.

More like this: