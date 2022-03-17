GLEN CARBON - Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D, a local aesthetic physician with more than 14 years of experience, will be hosting a book launch happy hour at her office in Glen Carbon on March 31, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dr. Jacobs shares her expert knowledge about skin secrets and healthy aging in her new book and Amazon Best Seller in the U.S and Canada, called “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)”.

“I am excited to host this event to encourage people to learn proper skincare techniques and to help them learn how to age healthily, prevent skin cancer, and improve self-confidence,” said Dr. Jacobs. “My goal in writing my book is to help make the knowledge and expertise I’ve gained through my years of practice accessible to everyone.”

Dr. Jacobs, who is considered a leader in the industry of aesthetic medicine, has transformed thousands of patients’ lives utilizing her approach to healthy aging. Her new book highlights her five-step approach to help people feel their best at any age and offers before and after photos from patients she has treated.

Dr. Jacobs will have copies of her book “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” signed and available for purchase. She will also provide snacks, Social Grace Vodka’s signature drink, tours of Ooh La La Medical Spa, product giveaways and a pop-up boutique featuring Piper and Hollow will be there. RSVP by calling (618) 288-9117 or emailing drjacobs@oohlalawellness.com. An RSVP will automatically enter you into the drawing for product giveaways. Ooh La La Medical Spa is located at 110 Cottonwood Road in Glen Carbon, IL.

As a women’s health provider, Dr. Jacobs opened Ooh La La Medical Spa as an aesthetic medicine and preventive health practice in Glen Carbon in 2008. As the demand for quality anti-aging procedures grew, so did Dr. Jacobs’ line of services, turning Glen Carbon into a destination for patients across the country looking for the ultimate in care. Today, Dr. Jacobs and her team offer the latest scientific and technological advancements in injectables, face and body contouring, skin rejuvenation, laser services and nutritional programs. In 2010, her husband Robert L. Wise, D.C. joined the practice as the Director of Wellness and Nutrition to offer nutritional counseling for a whole-body approach to wellness.

About Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness:

Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, trainer and speaker. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics). To learn more, visit www.kristenjacobs.com.

