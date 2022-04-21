GRANITE CITY – Granite City Federation of Teachers Local 743 awarded six Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Teacher Educator stipends for the 2021-22 school year.

These stipends are used for special classroom activities or lessons that require extra funds that, otherwise, might not be available. All District 9 teachers are eligible to apply for these $100 stipends and are selected by a committee of Local 743 officers and members.

"We are delighted and proud to offer this continuing program for the educators of Granite City," said Chuck Noud, Local 743 President. “It is a source of pride for Local 743 that the students of District #9 are afforded a top tier education through the continued efforts of the members of the Granite City Federation of Teachers.”

The winners of the Local 743 Educator Grant Stipends include:

• Courtney Brooks – Frohardt, 3rd grade co-taught – Purchase Generation Genius subscriptions for students to supplement science curriculum. Subscriptions provide students access to multiple grade level appropriate resources.

• Kathy Conley –Granite City High School, Science – Purchase soil and planting tools for a high school garden maintained by students.

• Holly Farnsworth – Prather, Kindergarten – Purchase various manipulatives to help students develop fine motor skills. Examples of manipulatives that may be purchased are lacing and threading toys, piece preschool arts and crafts kits (STEM activities), and interlocking solid plastic building blocks (STEM toy).

• Jessica Farris – Prather, Kindergarten – Purchase beginner microscopes to support students’ exploration of science and environment.

• Marla Miller – Frohardt, 3rd Grade – Purchase books of varying reading levels to accommodate a wide range of reading abilities of students. Books will be sent home as homework to support/encourage reading in the home and improve student reading skills.

• Julie Phillips – Granite City High School, Special Education – Purchase a class set of the books, “Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds. Books that students find very engaging while exploring topics including consequences, revenge, fitting in and cultural norms.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

