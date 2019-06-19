GRAFTON - Grafton Loading Dock owner Peter Allen will be in favor of the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office effort to increase patrols throughout flood areas after an incident that happened recently.

A pair of recreational kayakers were depicted in Facebook photographs floating in the front and inside the boat works of the flooded Loading Dock, Allen said. Allen was upset about the kayakers floating and trespassing in his business.

One of the kayakers came forward and apologized for being inside the Loading Dock under water.

Allen was very kind and chose not to prosecute but said the person should assist with some cleanup as that begins at the Loading Dock.

“The kayaker reached out to me and was apologetic and did not understand the gravity of what he was doing,” Allen said.

“It is the same thing if there is a tornado or any kind of disaster and going through things inside a home,” he said.

Allen reminded people until the Mississippi River is cleared for boating, people should stay off because it is too dangerous. Allen said he hopes to get things back to normal as soon as possible in Grafton and at the Loading Dock and said recently he hopes the cleanup has things ready by July 4, a big time for Grafton businesses.

“It is only about a foot of water in the bar now,” Allen said.

He encouraged people to check the Grafton Chamber of Commerce site to see how to volunteer to assist in cleanup. Heavy cleanup is scheduled to begin Friday and continue Saturday and Sunday of this week, Allen said.

