ALTON - Lloyd Edward Maulden of Medora is a person that will always be remembered as a gentleman and a man of great character by his family, friends, co-workers at Riverbender.com and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Maulden died suddenly on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Jerseyville Community Hospital at the age of 63.

Riverbender.com CEO/Owner John Hentrich described Lloyd as "a gentle, altruistic man with a heart of gold." Hentrich said Lloyd’s outgoing personality and heart for the clients he served was exactly the type of person he wanted working with customers in the Riverbender.com Tech Center.

"He was always a polite and dedicated employee,” Hentrich said. “I have nothing except positive words when I speak of him. He was a genuinely good person and friend. Lloyd always ensured that the customer was completely satisfied at the Riverbender.com Tech Center, taking projects home and even calling on customers after hours.”

Lloyd is survived by his wife Linda Wheeler from Godfrey and their four children: John Kelley of Bunker Hill, Jody (Christopher) Lemp of Granite City, Missy (Jeff) Mullins of Roscoe, and Mandy (Jeff) Standefer of Hammond, Indiana. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren; survivors include his step-mother, Louise Maulden; sisters, Deborah (Van) Parker, Angela "Kay" Woods, and Barbara (John) Kennington; brothers, Robert Hersey, Steve Hersey, and Rick Rodriquez; mother-in-law, Bonnie Wheeler; brother-in-law, William (Janet) Wheeler; several nieces, nephews, and best friend Eva Cedra.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Robin Hersey.

Maulden loved to hike, loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and gardener. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Baylee.

Hentrich shared that he recently was working on the roof of the Riverbender.com building painting and Lloyd volunteered his time to help with the project. “Lloyd wanted to ensure that those of us working on the lift at the top of a seven-story building were safe and had the tools we needed within reach.” Hentrich said that it meant a lot to him that Lloyd gave of his time so freely. “Those weekends working on that project gave us a number of long weekends together to grow our friendship.”

Lloyd Maulden was a special person to his co-workers at the Riverbender Tech Center and Riverbender.com. He was dependable, he was steady, and he was a friend to all who knew him. The man from Medora will forever be remembered as a true gentleman with a giving demeanor and a heart of service.

“Lloyd will be missed by all of us who knew him,” Hentrich said.Catherine Hentrich also contributed to this story.

