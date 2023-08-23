SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police welcomed 15 new troopers today from Cadet Class 143 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The new troopers will report to nine different Troops throughout the state on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Cadet Class 143 marks the 15th cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 483.

“I couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Cadet Class 143 on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy today,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve added 483 ISP troopers since I first took office in 2019—and I have no doubt that this Lateral Entry Training Program class of 15 experienced women and men will continue to protect and serve with dedication and honor.”

Cadet Class 143 was a Lateral Entry Training Program (LETP) class. To be eligible for LETP, applicants must be a certified police officer having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The previous law enforcement experience Cadet Class 143 brings with them, along with the additional knowledge, training, and culture of integrity they receive from the ISP Academy, will allow them to jump right in and start making a difference in their communities the ISP way,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

LETP focuses on recruitment of current law enforcement officers to expedite increasing the number of sworn troopers. The 15 newest troopers have completed 25 weeks of physical and classroom instruction, as well as field training.

The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties.

Troop 1 Sterling, 2 troopers

Troop 2 La Salle, 1 trooper

Troop 3 Des Plaines, 1 trooper

Troop 4 Metamora, 1 trooper

Troop 5 Pontiac, 2 troopers

Troop 6 Springfield, 2 troopers

Troop 7 Pesotum, 2 troopers

Troop 9 Effingham, 2 troopers

Troop 10 Du Quoin, 2 troopers

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

More like this: