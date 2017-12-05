The St. Louis Cardinals have signed free agent pitcher Miles Mikolas to a two-year contract. He has spent the last three years pitching for the Yomiuri Giants in the Japan League, going 31-13 in 62 starts.

After making his big league debut in 2012 with San Diego, the 29-year old Mikolas appeared in 37 combined games with the Padres and Texas Rangers over the next three seasons. He went a combined 4-6 with a 5.32 ERA (10 starts) in the majors.

Last season, the right-handed Mikolas struck out 187 hitters in 188.0 innings pitched for Yomiuri.

The deal was first reported by Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Nicknamed the “Lizard King”, Mikolas earned the title not for being a fan of the Jim Morrison and The Doors but rather his eating of a live lizard in the minor leagues…

photo credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports