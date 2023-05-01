WOOD RIVER - Tonight marks the first night Wood River City Council meetings will be livestreamed on Riverbender.com. You can watch tonight’s meeting and all future meetings on the Riverbender.com Facebook live video page or Riverbender.com/video/live.

Tonight's meeting agenda includes the swearing in of new council members Bill Dettmers and David Ayers, both of whom have spoken out against several of the previous council’s decisions and projects.

Article continues after sponsor message

Councilmembers Sonya Hagaman and Leroy Duncan will step down to conclude their term of office.

The Wood River City Council meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. More information about the council is available on the city’s website, as is a full list of their meeting agendas.

These livestreams are sponsored by Gateway Pension Services Ltd. Located in St. Louis, Missouri, and celebrating 37 years in business. Gateway Pension Services has a highly trained staff of consultants, administrators, computer specialists, and technicians that will help you with every aspect of your retirement plan. Find out more at gateway-pension.com.

Click here for the link to tonight's broadcast.

More like this: