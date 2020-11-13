ALTON - On Friday, November 20th Alton Main Street will host a virtual event that’s sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Due to Covid-10 mitigation efforts, the Tree Lighting ceremony will be live-streamed on Riverbender.com from 7:00-7:30 p.m.

An ensemble from the Alton Municipal Band will play carols, there will be a special message from Santa and Mrs. Claus for the kids, and Mayor Brant Walker will count down to turn on the lights on Alton’s beautiful tree at Lincoln-Douglas Square, which is provided by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Salvation Army Lts. Steven & Lily Reinier, will be kicking off the “Tree of Lights” campaign; there will also be comments from Alton Main Street President Antione Williams and Alton-Godfrey Rotary President Andy Bowen, as well as a blessing of the tree by Rev. Sanford from Greater St. James Baptist Church. Tune in and watch from the comfort of home, please note that the public will not be allowed to gather at the square this year.

“Keeping our community safe and healthy is our top priority, and since we didn’t want to cancel any of our hometown traditions we have modified this season’s events for social distancing,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. You can find more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to promote and advance Alton’s historic downtown district, as well as ways to get involved on their website: www.DowntownAlton.com.

Alton Main Street would like to thank the following sponsors who have made this event possible:

Riverbender.com, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, AdVantage, Alton Memorial Hospital, CNB Bank & Trust, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Chiro One, and First Mid Bank & Trust.

