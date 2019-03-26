ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School announces that its girls’ soccer team will be playing Quincy Notre Dame at Gordon Moore Park for the annual American Family Field of Dreams Travelling Trophy at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Quincy Notre Dame currently holds the trophy that was created by local businessman Gerard Fischer, who owns an American Family Insurance Agency in both Alton and Quincy," Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes said.

"Gerard has a background in both communities," Holmes added. "Gerard graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School in 1980 where he played baseball and basketball. He considers himself to be a supporter of soccer and Catholic education. He lives in the area and his three sons attended Marquette."

Riverbender.com will broadcast live the Dreams Travelling Trophy girls soccer contest Wednesday.

