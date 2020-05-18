ST. LOUIS - Live music returns to St. Louis starting Memorial Day Weekend and continuing through June 7 at the first drive-in concert and movie venue created in St. Louis County.

The POWERplex, Schnucks, U.S. Bank, Fogarty Services and Klance Unlimited present Drive-In St. Louis -- Music, Movies and Graduations.

This safe, COVID-19 compliant drive-in campus will meet all social distancing and health department recommendations as the massive parking lot of the former St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood is transformed into a live concert and drive-in movie venue on nights when planned drive-in high school graduations are not being held there.

For 11 nights, some of St. Louis’ top bands will take the huge stage and their performances will run on five super-bright HD, LED Jumbotrons. The live music will be broadcast through FM stereo transmitters to car radios in the 9-acre audience area. Space is available for up to 450 cars.

Tickets are available now at www.driveinstl.com. On event evenings, the venue opens at 5:30 p.m. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and movies at 8:45 p.m.

The line-up includes Classic Rock and Country, to dance groups and one of the hottest Blues Rock artists in America, Jeremiah Johnson. There will also be a wide-range of movies, from classic comedies to recent Disney hits, including Onward and Frozen II. Several “Family Nights” are planned that feature teenage and kid-friendly bands with age-appropriate movies.

All patrons can bring in their own coolers and can have barbecue and snacks delivered to their vehicles. Each car gets a 10' x 15' picnic area so occupants can enjoy the concerts and movies while sitting outside in their private pod.

Thursday, May 21: The concert series kicks off with Exit 180, rocking 70s, 80s, and 90s country and rock hits, followed by Raiders of the Lost Ark on the big screens. Tickets are half price on opening night.

Friday, May 22: Fans of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash will love the music of Petty Cash Junction and the movie, Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Saturday, May 23: Klose Encounters will open for Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys, followed by the cult classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off on the big screens.

Sunday, May 24: Dance Floor Riot will get things rockin' with the movie Purple Rain to follow.

Tuesday, May 26: FAMILY NIGHT Band TBD, followed by Pixar/Disney’s Onward.

Wednesday, May 27: FAMILY NIGHT. The teenage boy band, Scamps. Movie: Pitch Perfect.

Thursday, May 28: FAMILY NIGHT. Another great group of young rockers, Mint Queso. Movie: Space Jam.

Saturday, May 30: It's '70s supergroup SuperJam with the movie Dazed and Confused.

Friday, June 5: One of St. Louis' favorite dance bands, Trixie Delight, followed by the movie Dirty Dancing.

Saturday, June 6: The hottest blues rock band in America, Jeremiah Johnson with Chrome and Steele featuring Steve Scorfina of REO Speedwagon and Pavlov’s Dog. There is no movie on this major concert night.

General Admission parking passes each night are $40 per car in advance and $50 at the gate with a six person per-car limit.

Guests can reserve spots in the front two rows for $60 per car in advance and $70 at the gate.

Exclusive VIP Turfed Party Pods for eight people are available (15’ x 20’ area, plenty of room for social distancing) with Valet VIP parking, barbecue and snacks included and with private restrooms for $40 per person ($320 total).

All tickets can be purchased in advance at www.driveinstl.com.

For more details, call: 314-528-2020.

The venue is located at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042.