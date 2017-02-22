EDWARDSVILLE – Recently, the Edwardsville Little Tigers Third Grade boys team won the Second Annual Triad Hustle & Heart 2017 Tournament finishing at 4-0.

Members of the team shown in the photo above are (left to right) Jordan Boyd, Brody Patton, Bryce Norris, Ian Thomas, Conner Norsworthy, Logan Slater, Keyon Stemmons, Schaefer Bates and Cooper Ellsworth. The team is coached by Greg Norsworthy, Brent Bates and Barry Norris.

The Little Tigers opened the season with a 10-0 mark and won the tourney with the championship with a 30-18 win over Collinsville/Purple.

“This is the first year these players have been together with half of the team never having played organized basketball,” Brent Bates, one of the coaches, said. “Our focus is on player development, learning the game of basketball and always demonstrating character, teamwork and sportsmanship. These kids have a bright future and provide a lot of promise for the future of Edwardsville Tiger Basketball.”

