ST. LOUIS – The Little River Band makes a triumphant return to River City Casino & Hotel on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Showtime is 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $85, $65, $55, $45 and $35. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.” The current lineup of LRB takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform. Through the ‘70s and ‘80s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits such as “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. In 1982, LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for six consecutive years – in fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau. According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million air plays on American radio and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million air plays.

For more information, visit www.reallittleriverband.com.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

Must be 21. Exclusions apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1.888.BETSOFF.

