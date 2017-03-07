WOOD RIVER - Little Caesar’s Pizza is up and rolling at a new location at 305 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River by the Casey’s.

The Little Caesar’s in Wood River moved from 12 W. Edwardsville Road. General Manager Justin Beck said he couldn’t be more pleased with the opening so far.

Doyle Beck, Justin’s father, has Little Caesar’s locations in Wood River, Godfrey, Florissant, Mo., and Ferguson, Mo. Jeremiah Beck, another son, also works in the business.

The Beck family has renovated structures in each community they have a Little Caesar’s. The family has also has a community service spirit in each city.

Justin Beck described the new location as “awesome.”

“Wood River is a great community,” he said. “We love the people of Wood River. There are many good, wholesome families. We know many of the customers by first and last name. We try to take care of all of them.”

The new location features a drive-thru, which is already exceptionally popular, Justin Beck said.

It gives the Beck family great satisfaction to offer such quality pizza at an affordable price.

“We help people who don’t have money to go out and eat feed the whole family with our pizza prices,” Justin Beck said.

