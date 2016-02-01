GODFREY - Doyle Beck’s family, friends and employees had a lot to celebrate about on Monday morning, when the ribbon was cut at the new Little Caesars Pizza location at 5218 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

Doyle Beck is the owner of the Little Caesars Pizza franchise. The ribbon was sliced at 9:30 a.m. today with the RiverBend Growth Association and the community. At 10 a.m., the restaurant was officially open for the first time.

Little Caesars takes the place of what was once an old Sonic Drive-In.

Beck accomplished several things with the move to the 5218 Godfrey Road location. First, he put himself in a premier spot along Godfrey Road, close to Lewis and Clark Community College and a location that he describes “the best in Godfrey.”

“Renovating the old Sonic in Godfrey was quite a big project,” Beck said. “There was a lot of awning we had to remove and we hated to scrap it. We reached out to a couple of churches and Bethel Pentecostal Church reached out and brought a crew in and took it down. The church was happy to use it for a pavilion for young people when the weather breaks.”

Doyle said he and his family try to live by the Golden Rule and he feels extremely blessed, so he was happy to help someone else with the remnants of Sonic. He is also excited he has renovated the old Sonic and make it into something gorgeous for the community.

“I was raised here in Godfrey and have been part of this community for 30 years,” Beck said. “This particular building was sitting empty and I knew if I could get a hold of it, it would be a great location. We gutted the whole thing and left the outside structure of bricks and redid it into a building for Little Caesars Pizza.”

The project for the Godfrey business started in the spring of 2015.

“This is the most exciting project I have ever done,” Beck said. “Today is a beautiful day for me. I hate to leave a lot of memories to the other building in Godfrey, but we needed to relocate. It is time for us to grow and expand. We will have the latest innovative equipment and newest look Little Caesars has. This today is the newest Little Caesars in America.”

Beck pointed out that Little Caesars Pizza has the best value in America and the pizza is always hot and fresh. He said the new drive-thru will also be extremely popular and make it easy for residents to come in and out with hot pizza fast.

For more or to order a pizza, contact 618-466-7979.

