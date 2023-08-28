LITCHFIELD - Registration is still open for the 13th annual Litchfield Triathlou Triathlon. The city of Litchfield is partnering with Racemaker Productions to present the race on Saturday, September 10, 2023, at Lake Lou Yaeger. They will once again welcome athletes from across the country to compete in sprint, Olympic, half and aquabike half-distance races.

The race begins and ends at Marina 1. The running portion will cover the flat streets of Litchfield on an out-and-back course. Lake Lou Yaeger, with its large sand beach, is considered one of the best lakes in the Midwest for open water swims, and the area’s country roads allow for fast racing during the biking portion.

Article continues after sponsor message

All Triathlou athletes get the official race shirt, custom finisher medal, post-race snacks and free photos. Register at runsignup.com. More information is also available on the Racemaker Productions Facebook page, or call 217-324-8147.

More like this: