LITCHFIELD - The Litchfield Pickers Market returns Sunday, September, 3, 2023, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 400 N. State St. in downtown Litchfield. This vintage and antique market is a fun, family-friendly event and we are excited to welcome back visitors and vendors for the third market of the season. It is the largest open-air pickers market in the region and specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items and refurbished items.

Each month the market welcomes musicians to perform at the Carnegie Park stage. On August 13, two favorite picket market bands will return to the stage – Mattison Avenue will start the music at 9 a.m., followed by Michael Burnett, who will take the stage at noon. A limited number of picnic tables are provided in the park area, so bring a lawn chair or blanket so you can sit and enjoy the music.

To make the most of your pickers market experience, it is recommended that you bring totes, wagons, carts, pick-up trucks, and anything that will help haul all the great treasures you will find.

You will find plenty to eat at the market with a food vendor or two parked at every intersection throughout the market. Their menus are listed on the sandwich boards on the streets and on the website listed below.

While you are exploring the market, please stop by the Litchfield Tourism Information Booth on the west side of Carnegie Park and check out the exclusive 2023 Litchfield Pickers Market T-shirt and other pickers gear. Volunteers at the booth can also give you more information about the market and the Litchfield area.

Some downtown streets will be closed on September 10, from 4 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., including State Street from Union Ave. (Route 16) to the south entrance of the Brown Shoe Apartments and Ryder, Kirkham and Edwards streets from Monroe Street to Madison Street. Any vehicles parked on those streets during that timeframe will be towed at the owner’s expense. Sargent Street is also closed for construction.

Admission to the market is free, and with multiple entry points, visitors can park around the perimeter. Remember, only service animals are permitted.

For more information, please follow the Litchfield Pickers Market Facebook page, visit the website at visitlitchfield.com or call the Litchfield Tourism Office at 217-324-8147. The office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

