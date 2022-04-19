LITCHFIELD - Registration for the 2022 Litchfield Pickers Market is open! The Litchfield Tourism Office is happy to announce that the Pickers Market is coming back to Litchfield, Illinois in 2022. If you love antiques and vintage items, this market is for you. This is the largest, specialized open-air market in the region.

The Litchfield Pickers Market will return, every second Sunday of the month from May to October, with the exact 2022 market dates being: May 8, June 12, July 10, August 14, September 11, and October 9. Mark your calendar NOW and plan to visit downtown Litchfield, Illinois between 9 AM to 3 PM (for your GPS use 400 North State Street). Live musical entertainment will be scheduled for the duration of each event, and the official entertainment schedule will be posted soon! Make sure to follow all of the updates on the "Litchfield Pickers Market" Facebook page. This year is going to be a great one!

Attention Vendors: Vendor registration IS OPEN. Forms with market guidelines can be found online at http://visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket or at Litchfield City Hall located at 120 East Ryder Street, Litchfield, IL.

All items sold at the market must be prior to 1980. Crafts, party-line products, and yard sale style items are not permitted. However, there will be a craft application coming soon for the October market only. Please review the registration guidelines for exact qualifications prior to registering. Annual passes and monthly passes are available. Register for every market or just a few. The Litchfield Tourism Office welcomes returning vendors as well as new vendors. Complete details regarding each type of pass available can be found on the application. Vendor registration is open until the deadlines indicated on the registration form or until each market is full.

If you have any questions after reviewing the application, please call the Litchfield Tourism Office at 217-324-8147 or e-mail: tourism @ cityoflitchfieldil.com .

