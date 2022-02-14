"Listen To Each Other's Goals:" After Meeting at Casino, Reggie And Teresa Pearson Share Fulfilling Life
"He was sitting next to me asking me how to play games in the casino," Teresa said. "My answer was simple: put your money in and pull the handle."
One thing led to another and a little over a year later, Reggie and Teresa were married on August 28, 2014.
The Alton couple shares a lot of things in common starting with going to church.
"We also love to travel and do some occasional gaming at the casinos," she said. A trip to a casino always sparks memories of how they met.
Teresa shared advice on what it takes for a happy, healthy relationship for a couple:
"Take time to listen to each other’s personal goals and also set couples' goals," she said. "Be kind to each other and all arguments are not fair; accept a critique and make it work."
