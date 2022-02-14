ALTON - Reggie and Teresa Pearson of Alton met on June 28, 2013, at a special place - the Alton Belle Casino.

"He was sitting next to me asking me how to play games in the casino," Teresa said. "My answer was simple: put your money in and pull the handle."

One thing led to another and a little over a year later, Reggie and Teresa were married on August 28, 2014.

The Alton couple shares a lot of things in common starting with going to church.

"We also love to travel and do some occasional gaming at the casinos," she said. A trip to a casino always sparks memories of how they met.

Teresa shared advice on what it takes for a happy, healthy relationship for a couple:

"Take time to listen to each other’s personal goals and also set couples' goals," she said. "Be kind to each other and all arguments are not fair; accept a critique and make it work."

