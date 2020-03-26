SPRINGFIELD – Several area Catholic parishes in the Springfield Diocese are now live online streaming weekend Masses and some daily Mass. The area list includes Alton, Jerseyville, Maryville, Wood River, Troy and Highland parishes.

Others in the diocese streaming are Springfield, Quincy, Jacksonville, Mt. Sterling, Beardstown, Decatur, Effingham, Villa Grove, Hume, Mt. Zion, Bethany and Marshall.

Nearly 30 parishes across the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois are now offering LIVE online streaming of their weekend Masses. Many of those parishes are also streaming their daily Mass.

Catholics can visit the diocese’s website dio.org/masslivestreams for the complete list, Mass times, and links to each online Mass. More parishes are expected to be added over the coming days.

"Since March 18, all Masses in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois have been closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus," the diocese of Springfield communications director Andrew Hansen said. "Priests have been offering private Masses with their personal Mass intentions being offered “for the people.”

The Diocese of Springfield in Illinois encompasses 28 counties in Central Illinois. To see a map, click here.

If any other area Catholic Church or any church denomination in general is live streaming services, e-mail news@riverbender.com and we will include it in a list to be released by weekend.

