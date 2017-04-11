EDWARDSVILLE - On April 05, 2017, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the Edwardsville Police Department , conducted 24 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were 9 prior violator(s) re-tested for compliance.

The following establishment(s) failed this compliance check:

SCHNUCK MARKETS, 2222 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

The following establishment(s) passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participant(s):

CIRCLE # 1599, 629 W SCHWARZ, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025 (2 prior violations)

BP AMOCO, 301 S BUCHANAN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2035 (3 prior violations)

EDWARDSVILLE MARKET, 332 S BUCHANAN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2036 (2 prior violations)

JOE'S MARKET BASKET, 447 S BUCHANAN, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025 (2 prior violations)

QUIKTRIP #694, 2490 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2585

FRIAR TUCK BEVERAGE, 6715 GOSHEN RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-7707

TARGET STORE T-0733, 2350 TROY ROAD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

LA FONDA, 2310 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

SHOP'N SAVE WAREHOUSE FOODS, 2122 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2540

SHOP' N SAVE FUEL EXPRESS, 2126 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2540 (1 prior violation)

RED ROBIN AMERICA'S GOURMET BU, 6699 EDWARDSVILLE CROSSING DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2704

(1 prior violation)

DIERBERGS EDWARDSVILLE CROSSIN, 6671 EDWARDSVILLE CROSSING DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

BUFFALO WILD WINGS, 249 HARVARD DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2702

ORIENTAL SPOON, 229 HARVARD DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2702 (2 prior violations)

GULF SHORES RESTAURANT & GRILL, 215 HARVARD DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2702

LA CASA MEXICANA, 201 HARVARD DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62034

OUR PLACE, 6191 OLD ALTON-EDWARDSVILLE RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-0000 (1 prior violation)

EDWARDSVILLE MOTOMART, 1905 NORTH MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

THE CORNER TAVERN, 1013 N MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

LAURIE'S PLACE, 228 N MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-1604

RECESS BREWING LLC, 307 N MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-1615 (1 prior violation)

BIG DADDY'S PATIO BAR & GRILL, 132 N MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-1902

FOUNDRY PUBLIC HOUSE, 126 N MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-1902

This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.

For information about hearings regarding checks, please visit: the Illinois Liquor Control Commission's website.

http://www.illinois.gov/ilcc/Divisions/Pages/Legal/Hearing-Schedule-for-Chicago-IL-and-Springfield-IL.aspx