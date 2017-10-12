EDWARDSVILLE - On September 26, 2017, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the Illinois State Police, conducted 25 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were 9 prior violator(s) re-tested for compliance.

The following establishment(s) failed this compliance check:

THE STORE, 701 HILLSBORO AVE, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-1820

Article continues after sponsor message

The following establishment(s) passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participant(s):

CVS PHARMACY #3259, 126 S BUCHANAN STREET, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

RON'S SHELL SERVICE, 121 E VANDALIA ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-1702

BP AMOCO, 301 S BUCHANAN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2035 (3 prior violations)

JOE'S MARKET BASKET, 447 S BUCHANAN, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025 (1 prior violation)

EDWARDSVILLE MARKET, 332 S BUCHANAN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2036 (2 prior violations)

WALGREENS #5664, 102 W VANDALIA, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

EDWARDSVILLE MOTOMART, 1905 NORTH MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

CLUB CENTRE MOTOMART, #1 CLUB CENTRE COURT, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025 (1 prior violation)

HAN-DEE MART, 415 N MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-1617 (2 prior violations)

CIRCLE # 1599, 629 W SCHWARZ, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-0000 (2 prior violations)

CIRCLE K #1360, 1089 S STATE ROUTE 157, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-3692

TARGET STORE T-0733, 2350 TROY ROAD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

FRIAR TUCK BEVERAGE, 6715 GOSHEN RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-7707

QUIKTRIP #694, 2490 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2585

SCHNUCK MARKETS, 2222 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025 (1 prior violation)

DIERBERGS EDWARDSVILLE CROSSIN, 6671 EDWARDSVILLE CROSSING DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

SHOP' N SAVE FUEL EXPRESS, 2126 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2540 (1 prior violation)

SHOP'N SAVE WAREHOUSE FOODS, 2122 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2540

MPC #58, 4001 S STATE RTE 159, GLEN CARBON, IL 62034

GLEN MART BP, 3 THE GAME DR, GLEN CARBON, IL 62034-1044

CASEY'S GENERAL STORE #2287, 70 W MAIN ST, GLEN CARBON, IL 62034-1210

WALMART #0256, 400 JUNCTION DRIVE, GLEN CARBON, IL 62034

ALDI INC #50, 16 COTTONWOOD DR, GLEN CARBON, IL 62034

WALGREENS #05665, 2 COTTONWOOD ROAD, GLEN CARBON, IL 62034 (1 prior violation)



This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.

For information about hearings regarding checks, please visit: the Illinois Liquor Control Commission's website.

http://www.illinois.gov/ilcc/Divisions/Pages/Legal/Hearing-Schedule-for-Chicago-IL-and-Springfield-IL.aspx

More like this: