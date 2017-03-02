ST. CLAIR COUNTY - On February 22, 2017, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the Fairview Heights Police Department, conducted 24 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were 11 prior violator(s) retested for compliance.

The following establishment(s) failed this compliance check:

WALGREENS #04832, 6505 N ILLINOIS ST, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-2001

RED ROBIN AMERICA’S GOURMET BURGERS, 6500 N ILLINOIS ST, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-2002

TAQUERIA OLVERA, 341 MARKET PL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-2039 (1 prior violation)

HOOTERS OF FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, 301 MARKET PL #C, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-2039

RANDALL’S WINES & SPIRITS, 10800 LINCOLN TRAIL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208

FORTEL’S PIZZA DEN, 10716 LINCOLN TRL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-2008

The following establishment(s) passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participant(s):

FAIRVIEW LOUNGE, 10616 LINCOLN TRL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-1914

FAIRVIEW LIQUOR, 5329 N ILLINOIS ST, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-3507 (1 prior

violation)

BP FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, 6400 N ILLINOIS ST, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-2721 (2 prior

violations)

FAIRVIEW BP INC, 10040 LINCOLN TRL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-1847 (2 prior

violations)

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS MOTOMART, 6114 N ILLINOIS ST, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-2715

(1 prior violation)

TGI FRIDAYS, 6900 N ILLINOIS ST, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-1313 (1 prior violation)

CHILI’S BAR & GRILL, 6311 N ILLINOIS ST, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-2718

SHOW-ME’S, 200 LINCOLN HWY, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208

SMOKEY BONES BAR & FIRE GRILL #7510, 6118 NORTH ILLINOIS STREET, FAIRVIEW

HEIGHTS, IL 62208

CIRCLE K #1344, 10070 BUNKUM RD, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62280-1733

CIRCLE K #1346, 10425 LINCOLN TRAIL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208

CIRCLE K #1594, 301 SALEM PLACE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, 6415 NORTH ILLINOIS STREET, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208

SCHNUCKS #144, 625 LINCOLN HWY, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208 (1 prior violation)

LONGHORN STEAKS OF FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, 6115 N ILLINOIS STREET, IL 62208 (1 prior violation)

FAIRVIEW INN INC, 10002 OLD LINCOLN TRAIL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208

LUCY’S PLACE LLC, 337 MARKETPLACE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208 (1 prior violation)

WASABI SUSHI BAR SEVEN LLC, 6530 N ILLINOIS SUITE 103, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208 (1 prior violation)

This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.

For information about hearings regarding checks, please visit the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s website:

http://www.state.il.us/lcc/hearingsch02.asp

