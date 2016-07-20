Name: Linkoln Michael McCauley

Parents: Jackie Hayes and Jerome McCauley of Cottage Hills

Birth weight: 8 lbs 2 oz

Birth Length: 21.5 inches

Time : 3:19 PM

Date: July 11, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Alexis (4)

Grandparents: Anita Hayes (Deceased); Danny Hayes (Deceased);  Debra Hartwell (Deceased); Michael McCauley, Godfrey; Marc Eyer, Jacksonville, FL

Great Grandparents:  Helen Manka, Alton

 

