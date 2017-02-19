EDWARDSVILLE – Ann-Christine Link earned the clinching point Saturday in a grueling three set match against Abbie-Jade Riley 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the Edwardsville Y. SIUE women's tennis defeated Northern Illinois 4-3.

The Cougars continue to remain undefeated in their spring season, 6-0 overall.

Starting off doubles play, the Cougars put up a tough fight but didn't seize the doubles point. That didn't stop them from taking NIU in singles play, capturing four of the six singles matches.

At No. 2, Morgan Steffes extended her match win streak to six in a row with her victory over NIU's Raven Neely 7-6, 6-4. No. 3 Tiffany Hollebeck got a straight set win against Abigail Dekkinga 6-1, 6-3. Callaghan Adams joined her with a win of 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.

Senior Mia Frogner stepped up at the No. 1 spot against Adey Osabuohien, making a comeback after losing the first set 6-4 to win the second 7-6. The third set was the decider and Frogner missed out by only a handful of points with a 6-7 (5-7) loss in the tiebreaker.

"That was a complete team effort tonight," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "We put it all out there in singles, getting contributions from everyone. Now we have a quick turnaround, playing Western Illinois tomorrow. We look forward to playing outdoors tomorrow."

The SIUE women's tennis squad faces off against Western Illinois at 1 p.m. CT in Macomb, Illin

