ALTON - Lauren Seymour, owner of Lindy’s, received a phone call last night that had devastating results when the business area she leases was ripped apart by a serious fire.

On Wednesday morning, Seymour was at the scene of the Tuesday night fire in the 3400 block of College Avenue in Alton. She was shaken by the terrible fire, but her plan was to continue on and serve her customers. She called the fire “devastating” to her and her other part-time hairstylist, Veronica Tepen.

“I love my clients, they are like family,” she said. “I just wanted them to know we are going to overcome this fire."

Lindy’s is highly regarded in the community and Lauren now is searching for a place to temporarily house her business. She said hopes to be back in business within a week or two.

Lauren, like Tycon Builders, is waiting on the insurance company to determine the claim and then she will rebuild the business.

If anyone has a place that Lauren can rent temporarily, contact her at (618) 304-2341. She also assures her clients she will be available to them in the near future and will be in touch with them.

