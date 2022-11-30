GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates Lindsey Lankford from Glen Carbon, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by providing sensory support to students with disabilities.

Lindsey worked in the special education classroom at her school for six years. She also joined Key Club, which planned community events – including events for students with disabilities. Lindsey noticed some struggles that students with special sensory needs faced, so she centered her Gold Award project around making these students feel supported.

Lindsey created three sensory walls on wheels that were given to a library, a high school, and a middle school. The walls offer a variety of sensory toys and items that appeal to a variety of sensory needs. She also created an educational video to build awareness and understanding of special sensory needs.

Lindsey learned valuable life skills when completing her impactful project. “This project pushed me to be assertive and confident in what I do, say and plan,” said Lindsey. “All I wanted was to make a difference for one person, and I believe I have done that.”

As they take action to transform their world, Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders our community and world need. The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9–12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges. Since the highest award was established in 1916, Girl Scouts have answered the call to drive lasting, impactful change. The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable.

Lindsey is the daughter of Lauri and Benjamin Lankford. She is currently a freshman at University of Louisville. Lindsey is a Trifecta Girl Scout who has earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award, and Girl Scout Gold Award.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois.

