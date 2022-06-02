ST. LOUIS - On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Grant Gaumer, 37 years of age, of the 700 block of Bismark Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63122, for two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree and one count of Sexual Contact with a Student. Gaumer is being held on $500,000, no 10%, cash bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads that an alleged sexual act occurred between the defendant and the victim March 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022. The victim was less than 17 years of age and the defendant was a teacher at Lindbergh High School.

Gaumer has been a teacher at Lindbergh High School for 8 years and in addition to teaching, he was the assistant water polo coach and the teacher liaison for the Gay Straight Alliance group at the school. Anyone with information about this case or other victims is asked to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 636-529-8210.

Staff members at Lindbergh School District have been very cooperative with investigators throughout the investigation.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

