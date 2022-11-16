EDWARDSVILLE - Linda Andreas said she is excited about the opportunity to serve as Madison County's new County Clerk. Andreas defeated the incumbent County Clerk Debbie Mendoza in the election on Nov. 8.

In her first year, Andreas said she wants to improve the voter rolls and engage more people to participate in the election processes in the county. Judges and volunteers are always needed at the voting locations and for the office, she said.

She said she believes her diverse background was something that helped her get elected.

"I was a nurse at one point and I also worked in direct sales among other things," she said. "It is cool to see all these pieces of my life come together. I think it will make me ideal to lead the clerk's office."

Andreas, a Republican, said Madison County is changing in regard to government officials and the Republican party has become much more successful in elections. Linda also said it is great "we live in a country that enables voters to make decisions on who they wanted to be elected into government positions."

"I love people," she said. "I am just a people person, and if someone has needs, then I try to help out."

Her career in service was sparked in her nursing career by taking care of people, she said.

Andreas expressed thanks to all those who helped her in the campaign.

"I had a great team of volunteers who helped me get elected," she said. "I am looking forward to the new County Clerk role and the future."

Andreas will officially start her new County Clerk position on December 1.

