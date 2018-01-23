BLOOMINGTON, IL – The David Davis Mansion State Historic Site will celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s 209th birthday with a meet and greet with “President Lincoln” on Saturday, February 10.

The free event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Children and their families will get to meet Mr. Lincoln (portrayed by Randy Duncan), take pictures with him and enjoy birthday cake at the home of one of Lincoln’s closest friends and political allies, Judge David Davis.

Through tall tales and amusing stories told by President Lincoln and the volunteers, visitors will learn about Lincoln’s life and his relationship with Davis, who was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Lincoln in 1862.

Special tours are half an hour and will start in the new Visitors’ Center at the front entrance to the mansion grounds (just follow the signs) and will include a slice of the 16th president’s birthday cake.

The David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, administered by the Historic Sites Division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, was built in 1872 for Justice Davis and his wife, Sarah. It is open Wednesday through Saturday for free public tours, and is located at 1000 Monroe Drive in Bloomington.

For more information, call (309) 828-1084 or visit www.daviddavismansion.org.

