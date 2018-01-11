JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University of Missouri is pleased to release the names of students who qualified for the Fall 2017 Dean's List. In order to qualify for the Dean's List a student must acquire at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 credit hours in qualifying course work.

Jurre Loveless and Jordan Smith, both from Alton, were named to Dean's List along with Monique Ferrell of Glen Carbon

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Alton's Cierra Johnson Named To Columbia College Summer 2025 Semester Dean's List
Sep 1, 2025
Alton Student Named To Spring Dean's List At Aurora University
Jul 5, 2025
Edwardsville Students Named To UW-Madison Spring Dean's List
Jun 22, 2025
Riverbend Students Named: Iowa State University Announces Spring 2025 Dean’s List
Jun 25, 2025
University Of Kentucky Announces Spring 2025 Dean's List
Jun 9, 2025

 