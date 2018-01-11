JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University of Missouri is pleased to release the names of students who qualified for the Fall 2017 Dean's List. In order to qualify for the Dean's List a student must acquire at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 credit hours in qualifying course work.

Jurre Loveless and Jordan Smith, both from Alton, were named to Dean's List along with Monique Ferrell of Glen Carbon

