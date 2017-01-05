Lincoln University of Missouri announces fall 2016 Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Lincoln University of Missouri is pleased to release the names of students who qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean's List. In order to qualify for the Dean's List a student must acquire at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 credit hours in qualifying course work. Alton, IL



Jordan Smith



Glen Carbon, IL



Monique Renee Ferrell Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending