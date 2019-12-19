Lincoln Middle Students Assist Metro East Humane Society With Donation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Lincoln Middle School students have done their part for the Metro East Humane Society. "Our Lincoln Wildcat Physical Education Classes donated to not dress out during their annual dance unit and collected $584," the school said in a release. "The students chose to donate the money collected to the Metro East Humane Society to enrich the lives of people, cats and dogs in our local area." Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending