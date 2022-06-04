Lincoln Middle School Math Teacher Faith Jordan and Family Will Soon Have Home Of Own Thanks To Habitat For Humanity Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Lincoln Middle School math teacher Faith Jordan has her dream job, is living in a community she loves and will soon have a new home that she can call her own. The path to get there, however, has been far from easy. In 2018, Jordan's life fell apart. She had moved to Colorado with her then husband and three daughters but ended up getting divorced, which left with her little money and bad credit. “We were transient for a couple years. We stayed with a family for a few months until we could make it back to my parents in St. Louis and then stayed with another family.” All while that was happening, Jordan finished her degree at UMSL to teach middle school math. She did her student teaching at Ferguson Middle School but had gotten her provisional license so she could get paid while teaching. Her goal during this time was to return to the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area and to work for District #7. “We were living in Ferguson when everything happened with the riots in 2014 and were not safe. My children are bi-racial, my now ex-husband is black and my father is a white police officer in a neighboring community to Ferguson.” The family left Ferguson to stay at a friend’s house in Glen Carbon. “I fell in love with the people and the community. So, when everything in Colorado fell apart, my number one goal was to get back here.” Article continues after sponsor message After Jordan finished her degree, she was able to get a townhouse in Glen Carbon, and while she and her three daughters have made the two-bedroom place work, it’s been tough. A conversation with a friend led to Habitat for Humanity and Jordan looked into the organization and was able to get her application submitted just in time. Out of the many applications received, Jordan’s was selected. Habitat for Humanity selects families for houses based on need, ability to pay and willingness to partner. The ground was broken last fall on land that is less than three minutes from Lincoln, while the building began in March. The house is expected to be completed around Thanksgiving. “One of the biggest misconceptions about Habitat for Humanity is that they give free houses. They don’t. Instead, they work with you to build one and make it financially sustainable.” There is also the sweat equity obligation, meaning Jordan must put in 200 hours working on her own house. Jordan has also had to help Habitat for Humanity with many fundraisers for her house, including several through area restaurants. The next scheduled fundraiser, however, is a 5k at Airplane Park in Edwardsville on June 18. All money raised goes directly to the building of Jordan’s home. (5K race registration: https://habitathomesweethome5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx...) There is still a lot of work to do before the Jordan's move in, but they are all excited for the house that will become their own home. “I’m looking forward to having our own space. To be able to decorate it and to be much closer to school. It’s our forever home. I never imagined I’d be able to be in a place that’s mine – even when I was married. But now I get to do that in this amazing community. We are in a good place, and this is the start of the next chapter, and it’s a beautiful chapter.” #d7proud More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending