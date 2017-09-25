Lincoln Middle brings back second-place IESA state softball trophy Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Lincoln Middle School softball team brought back a second-place IESA State Tournament trophy this past weekend. The Lincoln team defeated Barrington Station on Friday to advance to the semifinals on Saturday where they defeated Canton Ingersoll. In the championship game, the Wildcats fell to Frankfort Hickory Creek and finished the season with a 22-1 record. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With CJ Nasello: Ft. Ameren, and More! Trending