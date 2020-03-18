SPRINGFIELD - Following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health authorities in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers, Lincoln Home National Historic Site’s publicly accessible buildings including the Visitor Center, Lincoln Home, Dean House, and Arnold House are temporarily closed until further notice. Visitors wishing to visit the site can still do so through a self-guided walking experience in the four-block historic neighborhood.

Park related updates will be posted to the park website at www.nps.gov/liho and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LincolnHomeNHS

