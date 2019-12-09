The holiday season is here and Lincoln Home National Historic Site invites the community to attend a special performance of “A Message at Midnight” that will be presented on Friday, December 20, 2019 and Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Performances are at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site Visitor Center at 426 S. Seventh Street, Springfield, Illinois.

“A Message at Midnight” is a one act play set on Christmas Eve of 1864. General Grant is late arriving at the White House. Celebration is far away from the minds of Grant and President Lincoln as they eagerly await the news from General Sherman as he marches towards Savannah. A victory will help assure the passage of the 13th amendment and provide a life-saving boost to the morale of the North. A defeat may be the final blow to hopes of reunion and freedom for the enslaved. Midnight approaches as Grant arrives to meet with the President. "A Message at Midnight," features Fritz Klein as Abraham Lincoln; Pam Brown as Mary Todd Lincoln; and Dennis Rendleman as Ulysses S.

Grant.

Immediately following the performance on Friday, December 20th, Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host a Volunteer Appreciation event to recognize all of our volunteers. The general public is welcome to stay and join us as we celebrate our Volunteers in Parks!

Events are FREE and open to the public. For event updates please call Lincoln Home Visitor Center at 217-391-3221 and follow us on Facebook.

