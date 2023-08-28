SPRINGFIELD - Alton High had two teams compete in the Springfield High School Invite on Saturday. In the Iga Swiatek division, the Redbirds finished seventh out of eight teams and were placed by Lilly Schuler who finished fourth at number one singles, and Lauren Massey and Scarlett Eades who finished fourth at number one doubles.

In the Coco Gauff division, Jenna Fassler finished second at number one singles and Grace Massey finished third at number two singles to help Alton place fourth in the eight-team division.

Alton Coach Jesse Macias said: “Like everyone else, we had a rough week with night practices and indoor training because of the heat. The girls were great about everything, but it was nice to get back to tennis. We brought two full teams and had twelve girls get a lot of quality matches this weekend.

"Everyone played well. Lilly, Jenna and Grace were outstanding in singles and Lauren and Scarlett are working well together in doubles. We needed this tournament.”

Alton returns to the courts Tuesday at home against Jersey.

