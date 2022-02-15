Lillie and BrandonOur Love Story:

The Couple: Lillie & Brandon Pierson from Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: November 11, 2013

Briefly Describe First Date: Our very first date was in 2010, we went to the movies but we weren't officially together then.

Date Married: April 6, 2018

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy playing the game together, doing outside activities, raising our family together, and mostly just spending time with each other.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: The best advice I can give is to keep on pushing forward each and every day. Don't stay mad at each other over little things. Don't let unhappy people ruin your happiness. Always kiss each other goodnight!

