Name: Lillian Jeane Harlan

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Morgan and Mark Todd Harlan of Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 15 oz

Birth Length: 20 ½ inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 12:13 AM

Date: May 26, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Laney (2 ½)

Grandparents: Bob Sibley, Brighton; Kelly Sibley, Alton; Dave & Chris Colyer, Fosterburg

Great Grandparents: Jeane Vinyard, Brighton; Carol Colyer, Bethalto; Mike & Janice Dewey, Hot Springs Village, AR; Jane Bligh, Jerseyville

 