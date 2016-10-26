Name:  Lillian April Brackett

Parents:  Jenna and Scott Brackett of Fieldon

Birth weight:  9 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length:  22 ¼ inches

Time :  10:52 PM

Date:  October 20, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Cris & Beth Farmer, Dow; Paula Harmon, Hardin;  

Rick Brackett, Fieldon

Great Grandparents:  Pete Zimmerman, Grafton;

Dick & Vicki Brackett, Philadelphia, MO

 

 