Lillian April Brackett
October 26, 2016 11:00 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Lillian April Brackett
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Jenna and Scott Brackett of Fieldon
Birth weight: 9 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 22 ¼ inches
Time : 10:52 PM
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: October 20, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Cris & Beth Farmer, Dow; Paula Harmon, Hardin;
Rick Brackett, Fieldon
Great Grandparents: Pete Zimmerman, Grafton;
Dick & Vicki Brackett, Philadelphia, MO