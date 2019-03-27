SPRINGFIELD – State Representative Allen Skillicorn (R-East Dundee) is calling for a review of the sudden dismissal of the Smollett case. For weeks, the headlines were filled with accusations of a heinous hate crime, racism and violence perpetrated by two Trump supporters against Jussie Smollett. The Chicago Police spent countless hours and manpower investigating, only to find out that Smollett--the actor--wrote the script, acquired the cast and directed his play with the premeditated intent of deceiving his audience for personal gain.

But the story doesn't end there. Enter Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who at the urging of a former Obama aid, Tina Tchen, discussed an ongoing investigation with a Smollett family member as reported by the Chicago Tribune:

"Spoke to the Superintendent Johnson,” Foxx said in an email to Tchen on Feb. 1 obtained by reporters. “I convinced him to Reach out to FBI to ask that they take over the investigation.”

That day, Foxx texted a Smollett relative.

“Spoke to the superintendent earlier, he made the ask,” Foxx wrote. “Trying to figure out logistics. I’ll keep you posted.”

“Omg this would be a huge victory,” the Smollett relative replied.

“I make no guarantees, but I’m trying,” Foxx replied.

“I understand,” the Smollett relative typed. “I appreciate the effort."

Stunning. And while Foxx recused herself, at least we know why.

Our story continues with Smollett facing 16 felony charges for his lying and conniving with just about everyone breathing a collective sigh of relief that justice will be served, but then comes the twist in the plot. Suddenly and without warning, the State's Attorney’s office of Kim Foxx drops all charges and seals the records.

“The dropping of the charges against Mr. Smollett for staging this fake racial attack represents the worst of Chicago’s corrupt political system and it's a giant middle finger to all law abiding Illinoisans,” said Skillicorn. “I wonder if the State’s Attorney would have been so forgiving of a Trump supporter for orchestrating a fake hate crime like this. This disgusting injustice is another clear example of the favoritism granted for the wealthy and politically connected that must stop. It's no different than the pass Governor Pritzker received after the Cook County Inspector General found him culpable for a scheme to defraud taxpayers when he improperly received more than $300,000 in property tax breaks."

Skillicorn continued, "My office intends to use the full force of the Freedom of Information Act to bring the truth of this Smollett farce to light. Since this case has been closed and is no longer exempt under the statute Section 7(d)(i), I expect the State's Attorney's office to be forthcoming.”

The story will continue.

