GRAFTON - It will be out with the old and in with the new in Grafton, IL on New Year’s Eve.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Grafton will celebrate the end of 2020 and welcome 2021 with fireworks on the Mississippi River Thursday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

The fireworks display will take place at Lighthouse Park, near the largest American Flag on the Mississippi River, starting at 10 p.m. Ample parking is available. Social distancing is encouraged.

Extend your visit with an overnight stay at one of Grafton’s hotels, bed and breakfast inns or guest houses. For more information on available lodging properties, go to: https://www.riversandroutes.com/enjoy-grafton/

More like this:

Celebrate The Grape At Annual Harvest Fest
Oct 14, 2025
Grafton Plans to Operate Ferry Seven Days a Week By April 2026
Oct 15, 2025
Local Author, Jackie Duty Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Two Inspiring Book Releases
Oct 15, 2025
Craft Beverage Festival Promises Food, Drinks and Fun in Grafton
Oct 9, 2025
Stray Male Dog Found in Grafton Showed Rabies Symptoms
2 days ago

 