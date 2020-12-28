GRAFTON - It will be out with the old and in with the new in Grafton, IL on New Year’s Eve.

The City of Grafton will celebrate the end of 2020 and welcome 2021 with fireworks on the Mississippi River Thursday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

The fireworks display will take place at Lighthouse Park, near the largest American Flag on the Mississippi River, starting at 10 p.m. Ample parking is available. Social distancing is encouraged.

Extend your visit with an overnight stay at one of Grafton’s hotels, bed and breakfast inns or guest houses. For more information on available lodging properties, go to: https://www.riversandroutes.com/enjoy-grafton/

