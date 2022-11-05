CARROLLTON - “Light The Way To Recovery To End Stigma,” an event focused on spreading awareness of mental health struggles in the Greene County community, will be held at the Carrollton Courthouse Square at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

A live acoustic guitar performance from Spalding McIntosh will kick off the event, which will also feature the lighting of luminary lanterns. Molly Peters, public health administrator with the Greene County Health Department, said this is the first year this event has been held, making it the “first-ever event related to recovery in our community.”

“The purpose is to bring awareness to the fact that there are many people that have experienced stigma in sharing their recovery stories - whether it be about anxiety, depression, substance use, there’s so many people affected - families, friends, individuals, and we want to really show the impact this has had on our Greene County community,” Peters said. “We want to make sure that people get out and share that they value mental health in general.”

She added the event is free to the public, but still “very valuable.”

“Anyone is free to come and join and come to the courthouse, and basically just be present for this new event that we think is very valuable in the community,” she said.

This event is sponsored by Greene County Mental Health Coalition, Greene & Scott Recovery Council, and the Greene County Health Department. For more information about the event, visit its Facebook event page.

